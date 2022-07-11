24,728 Shares in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INKM stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39.

