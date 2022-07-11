153,600 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

CTRA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 152,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,267. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Coterra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.