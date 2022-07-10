ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Down 1% This Week

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004682 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,078.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

