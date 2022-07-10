ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $238,754.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00131132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 198,555,155 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

