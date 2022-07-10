ZooKeeper Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $205,137.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00132281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 199,143,296 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

