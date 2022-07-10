Zeusshield Hits Market Cap of $100,067.95 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $100,067.95 and $6,327.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

