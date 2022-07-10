Zel Market Capitalization Hits $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00280660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00076514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00081029 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003158 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.