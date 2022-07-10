Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.21 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $15.30 or 0.00073147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and $9.21 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

