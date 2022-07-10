Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF remained flat at $$24.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.