WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $160.32 on Friday. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

