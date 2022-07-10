WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

