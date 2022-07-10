WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 267.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average is $130.21. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

