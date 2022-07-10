WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,123 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $83.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

