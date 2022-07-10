Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $13.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:HBI opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 766,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

