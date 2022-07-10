Warburg Research Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.85) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.42) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.85) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.33) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.15 ($8.49) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and a P/E ratio of -26.21. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €6.75 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of €12.30 ($12.81).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.