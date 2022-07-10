Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.73 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00090888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00258545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008640 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

