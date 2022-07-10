Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $250,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

