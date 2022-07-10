Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.78) to GBX 146 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after buying an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

