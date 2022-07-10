Virtue Poker (VPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,995.00

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $1.44 million and $23,995.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00131001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

