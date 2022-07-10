Virginia National Bank Takes $2.49 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Virginia National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 495,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

