Virginia National Bank Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

