Virginia National Bank Invests $1.95 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $139.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $154.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

