Virginia National Bank Invests $1.26 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

