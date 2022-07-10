Virginia National Bank Buys New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

DHR opened at $263.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average of $273.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

