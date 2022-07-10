Virginia National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $145.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

