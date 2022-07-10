Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 255.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,622,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,244,008.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,690,000 after purchasing an additional 101,910 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 236,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.