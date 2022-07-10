VIG (VIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.00

VIG (VIG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $842,244.01 and approximately $36.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,478,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

