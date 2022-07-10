VideoCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.