Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,243. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average of $143.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

