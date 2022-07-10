Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $172.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $223.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.53.

