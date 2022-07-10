Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

