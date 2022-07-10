Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $191.70. The stock had a trading volume of 252,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average of $217.39. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

