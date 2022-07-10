Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lessened by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,231 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

