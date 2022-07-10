Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. 7,875,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,238,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

