VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.