VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,213 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 1.39% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $57,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,360 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,304 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 607,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 1,265,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 526,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

