Vabble 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $61,064.00 (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Vabble has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $61,064.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vabble alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,920.71 or 1.00013009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.