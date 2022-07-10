v.systems (VSYS) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, v.systems has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,539,188,611 coins and its circulating supply is 2,600,580,147 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

