United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $185,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

