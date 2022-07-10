UniCrypt Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $222.86 or 0.01072004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $12,804.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniCrypt Profile

UNCX is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,708 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

