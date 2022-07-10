Ultra (UOS) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $86.83 million and $855,700.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,110.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00509943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00258915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00041572 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

