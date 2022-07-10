UGAS Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $220,030.25 and approximately $89,765.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,307.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002671 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

