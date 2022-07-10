UBS Group Upgrades Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) to Hold

UBS Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woolworths Group in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woolworths Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

WOLWF opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Woolworths Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

