UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €25.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.63) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

ETR UN01 opened at €10.92 ($11.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.93. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($44.22).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

