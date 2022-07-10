UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 805 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.75) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.57) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.59) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($5.93) target price on easyJet in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.69) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 681.81 ($8.26).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 376.40 ($4.56) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 949 ($11.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 541.74.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,047.75).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

