TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Position Boosted by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 236.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. TTM Technologies comprises approximately 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after buying an additional 59,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $233,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,687.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TTMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.56. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.