Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Toast by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Toast by 833.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 741,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 661,921 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toast by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,412 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toast by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,470,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,949,000 after purchasing an additional 377,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $14.57 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at $204,509,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock worth $172,349,428. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

