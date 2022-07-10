Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,023 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

