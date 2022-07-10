Tribe (TRIBE) One Day Volume Hits $17.51 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $69.41 million and $17.51 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

