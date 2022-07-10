Triad Investment Management Sells 8,131 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. MRC Global comprises about 1.2% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of MRC Global worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 179,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark began coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

